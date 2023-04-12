The Bellevue Community Cupboard Project (BCCP) is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner to honor those who have volunteered and supported BCCP’s Food Share throughout its two year history.
The dinner is set for Wednesday, April 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. No reservations are necessary.
All who have volunteered their time, talent or treasury to the project are welcomed. Anyone who wishes to learn more about BCCP activities are also invited. There is no charge for the dinner but donations are appreciated.
BCCP was started two years ago, April 2021, by a group of volunteers who were concerned by the lack of nutritional food for people despite the abundance of food availability. The goals of the project remain to remove the stigma of food insecurity, to reduce food waste, and to improve the overall health of the community. In 2022, BCCP shared food with 2,399 families representing 5,987 individuals.
Volunteers continue to be the driving force of BCCP. Giving of their time to serve on the BCCP leadership committee, secure and stock food as well as to prepare food for distribution every Saturday morning, over 50 volunteers work to make BCCP the success it has become.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.