Bellevue Police Chief Lynn Schwager, who has served with the Bellevue Police Department for over three decades, announced that he will retire at the end of the year.
Schwager officially turned in a letter of resignation to the Bellevue City Council last week, which was accepted by city leaders.
Schwager began his career with the Bellevue Police Department in October, 1987 and became Police Chief in January, 1993, succeeding former Chief Gary Tubbs in the position.
In his letter to the council, Schwager said he is ‘looking forward to a new chapter in his life,’ but after 33 years, he said he will ‘miss much of what he is leaving behind.’
“Over the years, I have had the privilege to work with and for some of the best people Bellevue and the State of Iowa has to offer,” said Schwager. “From the people like yourselves who run for office to serve the community to the amazing volunteers who give continuously to the Fire and EMS services, I could not ask for a better experience.”
“The citizens of Bellevue have been mostly supportive through the years and I feel I have always been given a fair chance to serve them,” he continued. “Our business community could not be more beneficial to the Police Department and I am deeply grateful to those who went out of their way to stand behind us in all of our endeavors.”
Mayor Roger Michels, who has sole authority to appoint a new police chief, said he plans to appoint Assistant Police Chief Dennis (Bud) Schroeder as the next chief and that the council should approve advertising for a new officer. Schroeder will most likely be approved at the Sept. 8 council meeting.
In other business at last week’s Bellevue City Council meeting, the council discussed the possibility of opening City Hall, as well as the Bellevue Public Library.
Leaders thought it wise to remain closed until at least October 1, and see how the new school year goes first.
