In the wake of the spread of Covid-19 in Bellevue, the Bellevue, Clinton, Dewitt and Maquoketa Chambers has partnered with ‘Shop Where I Live’ to launch www.easterniowa.shopwhereilive.com, online platform for small businesses to come together to sell products and services online.
“We must band together as a community, now virtually, to help keep all of our local businesses in business during this trying time, “said Carrie Weaver “Providing this platform free of charge to our members is one way the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce is helping businesses to continue their operations.”
Local and national governments have encouraged patrons to stay at home, and non-essential businesses closed temporarily to in-store purchases. This platform is one way for the community to still support local businesses from the comfort of their own homes.
“A key component to ‘Shop Where I Live’ concept is having businesses sell which provides incredible convenience and a variety of product and services for shoppers,” said Cherie Edilson, CEO & Co-Founder of Shop Where I Live. “Customers really do want to shop local and support their community, but they don’t always have the time to research individual businesses online or go into multiple stores to find something.”
Businesses have started to add products and services to the site.
The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to check back frequently as more and more businesses add products and services.
If a business is interested in adding items for sale, they are encouraged to contact the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce at 563-872-5830 or chamber@bellevueia.com for more information.
To visit the Eastern Iowa Shop Where I Live website go to: easterniowa.shopwhereilive.com
