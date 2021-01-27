The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce has created a committee called the Business Retention and Recruitment Committee. The purpose of the committee is to help retain the businesses Bellevue already has, as well as to recruit new businesses to Bellevue’s downtown.
In this effort, the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce has created a survey in an attempt to collect data and show a need for an incentive program for our existing businesses and any new businesses coming to town.
“Although the benefits could be different for both types of businesses, we are optimistic it will allow a positive impact for all,” said Bellevue Chamber Director Carrie Weaver.
The survey can be found on the chamber website at bellevueia.com., or simply call the chamber at 563-872-5830 for more information. Paper copies of the survey are also available.
