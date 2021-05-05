Tanner Michels, son of Russ and Jenny Michels, was a 2021 recipient of The Governor’s Cup Award. The Governor’s Cup Award ceremony is held annually to honor cadets who are outstanding not only in their ROTC programs, but in academics, extracurricular activities and their all-around leadership skills.
