The Bellevue Athletic Department and Bellevue BIG program will host the ‘Bellevue Bunny Hop 5K’ fundraiser on April 16, with all proceeds going to the BHS Athletic Department.
The race will start and end at Bellevue High School starting at 8 a.m. The 5K is open to all ages and age groups will vary on the number of entries. Prizes will be Easter baskets, with different prizes for each age group. First place, males/females of each age group will receive a prize. T-shirts will be included. Registration forms can be found on Bellevue school social media platforms.
