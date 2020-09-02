The DNR recently awarded $204,034 to 35 recipients in Food Storage Capacity grants, which helps organizations, like the Bellevue Bread Basket, expand storage and cold storage of donated food items for distribution to food insecure Iowans.
Funding allows for the purchase of Energy Star refrigerators, Energy Star freezers and shelving. These eligible items make it possible to accept additional food donations and to properly store additional perishable and non-perishable food items for longer periods.
The Bellevue Bread Basket was a recipient of $1,100 to purchase an upright refrigerator and freezer to store food that is distributed to local families and individuals each month.
“Through the DNR grant, we have almost tripled our cold food storage capacity. With the ability to store significantly more fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat, we are able to increase our offerings of healthy and nutritious food to those in need,” said Claudia Rivera, Director of La Luz Centro Cultural in Hampton. “This has also already led to expanded partnerships with companies who donate milk, eggs, pork, and more. Without the DNR grant and the additional cold storage units, these community connections would not be possible.”
The increase in food storage capacity allows for well-rounded, nutritious meals for a greater number of Iowans.
“Fresh food is abundant right now thanks to the generous farmers and gardeners in our community and COVID relief programs,” said John Boller, Executive Director of the Coralville Community Food Pantry. “We are so grateful for the DNR Food Storage grant, which will allow us to take on more of this high-quality food and share the wealth with families who are really struggling right now.”
In addition, expanding food storage capacity helps reduce the amount of food reaching Iowa’s landfills.
“Without these improvements, many food pantries may have had to limit the amount of food a family or an individual could receive,” said Tom Anderson, with the DNR’s Financial and Business Assistance program. “Expanding their capacity for food storage not only addresses these limitations, but also helps reduce the amount of edible food being landfilled by having a place to store food and extending food shelf life.”
