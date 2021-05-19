Upper class men of Bellevue High School last week hosted an open house that highlighted a long list of local projects the students have been working on this past semester.
It was all part of the Bellevue BIG program, which is intended for juniors and seniors and encourages students to think beyond the classroom using real-life projects to benefit and improve the community.
Now in its seventh year, the program has about two dozen students and last Wednesday’s open house was the season finale of sorts for the 2020-21 school year.
Students showed off their projects with displays and answered questions about what they had accomplished.
The first open house took place in the daytime, with students from Bellevue Elementary taking a field trip over to the Bellevue Big headquarters in the old, but newly refurbished Button Factory building. A second open house for parents and the public took place that same evening.
Projects included at the open house included athletic cards, life jacket stations on the Mississippi, branding, aquaponics, M-Term, Big Honey, summer sports camp, library murals, unified champions, Boards and More, Big Root Beer and Kids that Kare.
