Lily loves music, Gram wields words, Chime maintains a specious relationship with time.
From these senses, the nebulous characters in Fic-tio-nary delve and dance in Penny Blue North’s first novel from Beyond Publishing. The day outing had been planned as a diversion and a bonding to bring them together, though none could remember exactly why.
And then there’s the mysterious book Gram finds in the flower bed, the book that seems to follow them. Opening in a plain, white room, anywhere, and ending in rural Iowa, Fic-tio-nary pulls the reader across an experimental landscape, where time is fluid and perception changes space. Mirrors pop up in that landscape, allowing reflections of the reader, and, occasionally, the narrator. When the story ends, you will want to begin again, to remind yourself who was telling—the author or yourself.
“In one sense, Fic-tio-nary is simply about three friends who spend the day together, doing ordinary things, but at some point while reading, I realized the characters had changed ages, looks, and even identities, without my conscious awareness,” commented an early reader.
From another reader: “I consumed it in one sitting. This book is like nothing I’ve ever read. It took me on an emotional roller coaster ride from which I am still recovering.”
Fic-tio-nary is currently available at The Bookworm in Bellevue, River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque, and on line at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
Readings are being planned for spring and summer at The Bookworm and River Lights.
Penny Blue North is an author, songwriter, and poet, who lives in Bellevue, Iowa. She earned a BSGS in English from Northwestern University and an MFA in Creative Writing from National University. For more information, go to pennybluenorth.com.
