FBLA

On the airplane to the National FBLA Convention in Atlanta, Georgia is Anthony Sprank (in foreground) with fellow Bellevue High School students Alexandria Caughron and Presly Kettmann in the background.

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) brought together more than 13,000 students and academic advisers from 49 states and territories to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 27 – 30, 2023.  

The Bellevue FBLA Chapter was also there and was represented by Alexandria Caughron who competed in the Electronic Career Portfolio presentation event; as well as Presly Kettmann and Anthony Sprank who partnered in both the Introduction to Business Presentation and American Enterprise Project presentation events. While Bellevue didn’t place in the top 10 at the national event, several other Iowa schools did.