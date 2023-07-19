Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) brought together more than 13,000 students and academic advisers from 49 states and territories to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 27 – 30, 2023.
The Bellevue FBLA Chapter was also there and was represented by Alexandria Caughron who competed in the Electronic Career Portfolio presentation event; as well as Presly Kettmann and Anthony Sprank who partnered in both the Introduction to Business Presentation and American Enterprise Project presentation events. While Bellevue didn’t place in the top 10 at the national event, several other Iowa schools did.
The annual FBLA conference convenes the best career and technical education (CTE) students in the nation where outstanding students competed in more than one hundred competitive events, attended learning sessions with industry leaders, and elected a national student officer team. The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of students’ hard work over the previous academic year and an opportunity to highlight the skills and knowledge gained in the classroom and apply these skills in real-world scenarios and case studies.
Over 100 students from Iowa high schools including Bellevue were in attendance and competed in a variety of business, entrepreneurship, and computer science competitive events.
Anika Yadav, an incoming senior at Waukee High School was elected to serve as the 2023-24 FBLA National North Central Region Vice President. Yadav will represent more than 2,200 student members from 140 Iowa high schools and 25,000 students across the eight-state region. Top student winners received national recognition and financial scholarships to further their careers and education. The following students finished the 2023 national conference with outstanding accomplishments:
• 2nd Place, Introduction to Financial Math, Aditya Pethe, Waukee Northwest High School
• 5th Place, Sales Presentation, Jamison Grimm & Ashley Hummel, Solon High School
• 7th Place, Impromptu Speaking, Charlie Silver, Bettendorf High School
• 8th Place, Job Interview, Lavanya Vangapandu, Waukee High School
• 9th Place, Agribusiness, Ethan James, Southwest Valley High School
• 9th Place, Human Resource Management, Peighton Dolan, Northeast High School
“We are so proud of our student members, who have been working diligently for months to prepare for the National Leadership Conference,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “They impressed industry leaders with their mastery of competitive event subjects, made powerful new connections with employers and alumni, and demonstrated their readiness to enter the workforce.”
Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501[c][3] education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.
