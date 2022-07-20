The Bellevue High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FLBLA) recently attended the National FBLA Conference in Chicago, Illinois with Ryan Dunn placing 9th in the nation in his Word Processing event.
All total, seven students attended, along with FBLA Advisor and teacher Tracy Weber. They competed in the following events: Alex Caughron--Community Service Project and Digital Video Production and Nonprofit Business; Kendelle Scheckel and Alyssa Wagner--Partnership with Business and Graphic Design; Ryan Dunn--Word Processing and Local Annual Chapter Business Report and Python Coding; Alivia Wagner and Callie Recker--Spreadsheet Applications; Tate Giesemann--Introduction to Business Concepts.
