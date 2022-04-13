To complete National Poetry Month with flair, the Bellevue Arts Council is inviting local writers and artists to participate in, or simply attend, the April BAC event called "Poetry and More,” which is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Great River Gallery at Water Street Landing, 307 South Riverview.
Participants should bring a notebook, bring a pencil, bring a guitar, bring an original work or work by a favorite author to share, or just come to listen to the talent those participating want to share with the community.
For more information, email Penny North at pennybluenorth@gmail.com; Julianne Couch at wyojay@gmail.com; or Joannie Kilburg at joannie.kilburg@gmail.com.
