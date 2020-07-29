There will be no Fishtival Festival this summer, no Second Sunday events, no youth art projects, no art museum trip and no in-person art exhibits.
In fact, the Bellevue Arts Council has cancelled everything on its schedule for the rest of the year. This, of course, has been the norm for just about everything so far during the pandemic of 2020.
However, Bellevue Arts Council founder and legendary artist Dave Eischeid said that the Bellevue Arts Council is still meeting online and planning another virtual art show and other various projects to keep a presence of art in the community. The BAC also has a brand new logo featuring the ‘Fishstacks” along the river that were created by arts council member Ron Hansen.
“We held our first-ever virtual art show earlier this year and we did sell a couple of paintings and had a lot of people watch, but it’s just not the same as a real art exhibit open house event,” said Eischeid. “We are planning another virtual art show exhibit, which is ready to go, and we are repainting the lions statues on Riverview, so we are trying to maintain a presence in the community.”
The current virtual art show, which will air online and on Bellevue Cable’s public access channel will feature work by former Bellevue jeweler Mike Doland of Dubuque, whose family also once owned and operated the Big D Super Valu grocery store in Bellevue. His works are paintings of diamonds.
“We just hope that folks continue to enjoy the beauty Bellevue has to offer with the walking trails, biking and boating in a wonderful natural setting along the river,” said Eischeid. “We also want to thank our past partners, members, artists and vendors for their support and look forward to safe events in the future.”
The Bellevue Arts Council is also seeking new members with a new membership drive which starts in August, so when things open up, events will be bigger and better than ever. Folks interested in becoming a member can find the information online, or simply call Eischeid on his phone at 563-542-7020. He will have his clipboard by his side, ready to take down your information.
