The Bellevue Arts Council will host ‘Summer Art 2021,’ a new exhibit in a new location, on Friday June 25 and Saturday, June 26.
The show, featuring art work from local members of the Arts Council, will be held for the first time in the lower level of the newly refurbished Button Factory building on south Riverview.
The open house and exhibit will take place Friday, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., and continue Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. The public is welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.