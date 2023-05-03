Local artist Mary Grant, co-owner of Hidden Horse Art & Antiques in Bellevue recently earned the Judge’s Choice Award with her watercolor painting titled ‘Colors behind the Chapel’ during the Daniel Boone Paint Out at the 20th Annual Augusta Missouri Plein Air Festival.
The Augusta Plein Air Art Festival provides artists with the opportunity to expand their markets, enhance their skills, and receive recognition for their art.
