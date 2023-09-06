The Bellevue Lions Club will host a Color Run to raise awareness for childhood cancer on Friday, Sept. 8, at Cole Park. Registration starts at 5:30, with the event getting underway at 6 p.m. Afterward, folks can enjoy hot dogs and chips, as well as kids games. Early bird registration and pricing is to be done through an online store, hosted by A & P Graphics.
Registration is available before the event, but a T-shirt won’t be included.
