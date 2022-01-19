The Bellevue Archery Club is honoring one of its organizations founders this season.
Gary Purtilo, who passed away in August of 2021, will be lauded for his efforts in getting the National Archery in the School (NASP) started in Bellevue.
During the Archery Club’s home tournament on February 12 at Bellevue High School, the event will be named the ‘Gary Purtilo Memorial Tournamant, with all archers and coaches wearing shirts that read ‘In Memory of Gary Purtilo.’
“Over the years with his role in archery, Gary touched the lives of so many students and coaches involved in the program. With his passing in 2021, we decided it was only fitting that we name our home tournament in his honor,” said Cory Bellings of the Bellevue Archery Club. “We felt this was the least we could do to honor him because without Gary and Connie Purtilo putting in the foot work years ago, Bellevue Archery would not exist today.”
Gary W. Purtilo passed away on August 15, 2021 at the age of 77, and was a longtime Department of Natural Resources (DNR) official who loved the outdoors.
Gary was born April 6, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Soule) Purtilo. Gary married Connie Milburn on February 14, 1965 in Honolulu, Hawaii during his time in service.
He also served his country in the U.S. Marines for 4 years in the 1960s. When he returned from service, he began his career first as a DNR Water Patrol Officer and then as a DNR Game Warden, serving in various counties in Iowa, before taking his final assignment in Bellevue and Jackson County, before retiring in 2003 after 34 years on the job.
According to Purtilo’s family, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bow making, tying flies, camping, and canoeing. He loved being in nature and on the water in general.
As well as starting the Bellevue NASP Chapter, he was active in the international chapter of the YHEC (Youth Hunter Education Challenge) for 21 years.
The Bellevue schools archery program started out with about 20 students over a decade ago, but now has over 150 youths from both public and parochial school systems participating.
