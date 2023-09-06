The Bellevue Rotary Club sponsored four high school students to the 12th annual Iowa Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Conference from July 16-21, 2023 at Grinnell College in Grinnell. The Bellevue students included (pictured above from left) Maya Oliver, Marquette High School; Katie Tritz, Marquette High School; Jack Hiland, Bellevue High School; Aiden Harms, Bellevue High School. Pictured with the students are Rotary volunteer Linda Nudd of Bellevue. RYLA provides activities to build leadership skills and self confidence with a curriculum based upon, Rotary’s purpose, fundamentals and ethics of leadership, communication skills, team building, problem-solving and conflict management and community and global citizenship. The Bellevue and Marquette students joined 150 high school leaders from Iowa high schools.
