RYLA

The Bellevue Rotary Club sponsored four high school students to the 12th annual Iowa Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Conference from July 16-21, 2023 at Grinnell College in Grinnell.  The Bellevue students included (pictured above from left) Maya Oliver, Marquette High School; Katie Tritz, Marquette High School; Jack Hiland, Bellevue High School; Aiden Harms, Bellevue High School. Pictured with the students are Rotary volunteer Linda Nudd of Bellevue.  RYLA provides activities to build leadership skills and self confidence with a curriculum based upon, Rotary’s purpose, fundamentals and ethics of leadership, communication skills, team building, problem-solving and conflict management and community and global citizenship. The Bellevue and Marquette students joined 150 high school leaders from Iowa high schools. 