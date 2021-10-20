The Iowa State Nomination Review Committee (SNRC) approved Historic District applications for both the Maquoketa Commercial Historic District and the Bellevue Historic District at their meeting on October 8, 2021. Next, the applications will be forwarded to the National Park Service for a final review. They will be officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places either later this year or early in 2022. Heritage Works and the Jackson County Economic Alliance partnered to prepare and submit the applications on behalf of the communities.
The National Register designation is both an honorific and a catalyst for economic development. Owners of historic properties that contribute to the historic district are eligible for State and Federal Historic Tax Credits and certain grants when rehabilitating their buildings. Listing on the National Register does not place restrictions on property owners, contrary to common misinformation, but projects that receive Historic Tax Credits and certain grants are required to follow guidance issued by the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service.
While the applications were prepared and processed at the same time, Maquoketa and Bellevue represent two very different places with their own unique histories.
As a port on the Mississippi River, Bellevue has prospered as an important node in transportation networks, including river traffic, railroad traffic and highway transportation. Bellevue’s historically significant buildings in the district range from distinctive limestone commercial buildings constructed in the 1850s, to commercial buildings constructed in the mid-20th century. Most of the buildings in the Bellevue Commercial Historic District are built in a vernacular style, meaning that they have no identifiable architectural style but often take design inspiration from architectural styles popular during the period.
Concurrently, Maquoketa was developing inland as a center for agricultural commerce. Maquoketa received a substantial boost in the early 1870s when the Jackson County seat was established permanently in Maquoketa. Its role as a center for county government brought increased commerce to Maquoketa. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries hotels, dry good stores, banks, assembly halls and professional offices were constructed to accommodate commercial activity in Maquoketa. Most of the buildings in the Maquoketa Commercial Historic District are brick masonry buildings with varying architectural styles including Italianate, Queen Anne and Classical Revival.
Ellen Frantzen Chairperson of the Maquoketa Historic Commission stated, “Maquoketa has about 40 buildings on the National Historic Register with 10 of them located in the downtown commercial area. Becoming a Maquoketa Commercial Historic District will enhance our community and give it the recognition that is deserves. It will join the West Pleasant Historic District and will be a great attraction for Maquoketa for years to come. Maquoketa Historic Preservation commission congratulates Heritage Works for the great job they did.”
Today, both communities are leveraging their past to inform and amplify their present and future. Both have already seen investment even before the designations are official. In Maquoketa, there has been extensive façade renovations on the west side of Main Street thanks to a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). The former Taubman Block at 110 S. Main has been completely rehabbed and is the new home of the Maquoketa Brewing Tap Room on the first floor with residential apartments on the second floor. On October 6th the IEDA announced another Façade Grant to assist with rehabilitation in the east side of Main Street.
In Bellevue, the City implemented a downtown incentive program to leverage private investments in the restoration of buildings in the downtown. This program has been tremendously successful in rejuvenating the viability of the downtown area. The City also received a Catalyst Grant which helped to totally transform and save the limestone Button Factory at 305 South Riverview Street.
Heritage Works is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Dubuque that leverages architectural heritage to drive community revitalization. The core of Heritage Works' mission is to raise awareness of historic buildings as cultural assets and assist those who are engaged in the preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings.
The Jackson County Economic Alliance is a public/private nonprofit partnership focused on enhancing and promoting the economic condition of Jackson County through business development, workforce development, and community development.
