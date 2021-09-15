The Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Unit #273 will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.
Even before the official charter of the organization, the women were actively involved in supporting the veterans returning to the Bellevue area by working with the American Legion on many activities.
With the charter of the local unit, the ALA became more involved in additional areas. This includes: Poppy donations, Junior activities, care packages, Girls State and many more.
The ALA is planning an open house on April 30, 2022 to celebrate and the public is invited. The open house will showcase the history of the Unit through several displays and ‘live’ guests from the past along with sharing more about the various ways the group supports our veterans and youth in the community and beyond.
There will be activities, video, refreshments and lots of memories to be shared and enjoyed by all. As part of this celebration, a committee has been working to plan for this day. Anyone in the community or elsewhere that has memories or memorabilia to share/loan is welcome to do so and are encouraged to do this by contacting the committee through the American Legion number (563-872-5864) or Dianne Strickler (563-422-8099)and leave a message if no answer. Someone will contact you.
