The Community Foundation of Jackson County welcomes new advisory board member Trista Beise, an attorney who resides in Grand Mound.
Beise was born in Maquoketa and raised in DeWitt, and she began practicing law in the Quad Cities.
“Last year, I moved my law practice to Maquoketa,” she said. “The move allowed me to reconnect with the community. Serving the board of the Community Foundation will allow me to meet many more area residents and to support the current programs in place.”
Beise said she appreciates such programs that support local economic development and revitalization, housing, and education, and she looks forward to working with the current board, learning about community needs, and assisting donors with giving options.
“As an attorney with a general practice, much of what I do is helping clients turn their visions into a reality. There is a need for charitable giving in our community to keep these visions alive,” she said. “My hope is to continue to assist in this way, one charitable gift at a time.”
Beise and her husband live on a small acreage with their daughter and will welcome a second daughter this summer.
“I am so excited and thankful to raise my family in such a great community,” the new board member said. “I grew up a small-town girl. After leaving the area for a few years, I came back with a new appreciation for our community and its people.”
“The Community Foundation of Jackson County is excited to have Trista join the board,” said Lucy Zeimet, foundation board president. “Having grown up in the area, Trista realizes the positive impact the Community Foundation can make for Jackson County. We are glad to have her with us.”
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.