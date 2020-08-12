The Becoming an Outdoors Woman Beyond BOW program is offering three virtual seminars focusing on fly fishing. While the seminars are geared towards women, they are open to any adult who would like to attend. Participants may choose to attend any or all of the seminars.
The Driftless Area, Equipment, and Tactics Sept. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.
Join author John Motoviloff and Iowa Department of Natural Resources urban fisheries biologist Tyler Stubbs, as they discuss fishing the Driftless Area of Wisconsin and Iowa, equipment needed to get out fly fishing and how best to fish the river.
Additional seminar information including the Zoom Link will be sent out to all confirmed participants by Monday, Sept. 7. This event is made possible by the Iowa Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program.
Registration link: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/161338.
Cleaning and Cooking your Catch October 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Did you know that Iowa stocks trout in urban ponds and lakes in the fall? Join Motoviloff and Iowa DNR urban fisheries biologist Tyler Stubbs, as they discuss locations near home to try fishing. Additionally, they'll talk about cleaning trout and favorite recipes.
Additional seminar information including the Zoom Link will be sent out to all confirmed participants by Monday, Oct. 12.
This event is made possible by the Iowa Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program.
Registration link: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/161339
