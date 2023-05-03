Brooks Christopher Becker, son of Tayler Richman and Dalton Becker, celebrated his first birthday on Tuesday March 28th.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin & Darcie Richman of Bellevue. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Tammy Becker of Cuba City.
Maternal great-grandparents are Donald and Dorothy Michels of Bellevue and Bill and Jean White of Eldridge.
Brooks celebrated his birthday with family, including his godparents, Teona Richman of Bellevue and Brett Becker of Kentucky.
