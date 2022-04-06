When former Iowa Governor Terry E. Branstad visited Bellevue occasionally over the decades, he often referred to the longtime river town as ‘Beautiful Bellevue.’
Now Bellevue is being honored for that very thing, it’s beauty – not to mention the recent (and remarkable) partnerships and projects that enhance the quality of life in the community.
In fact, Bellevue officially received the Keep Iowa Beautiful Award of Excellence last Thursday at the State Capitol in Des Moines. It was presented by current Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to city officials as a way to kick-off April as ‘Keep Iowa Beautiful Month.’
"The Keep Iowa Beautiful award program is designed to recognize exceptional people and organizations that have gone the extra mile to help build stronger Iowa communities," said Reo Menning, Chair of the KIB Board of Directors. "A more attractive community improves the economic vitality and cultural climate where we live, work and raise a family."
Nominated by retired Jackson County Economic Alliance Director and Bellevue native Dave Heiar, several factors led up to Bellevue receiving the prestigious honor that was presented last week in the Capitol Rotunda.
“In recent years, Bellevue has been reinvigorated,” said Heiar, who said the town has gone through many stages and changes since it was founded in 1835. “The community spent two years conducting the Heart and Soul program to analyze strengths and develop future goals. The input obtained from this process was used as the basis for the Bellevue Hometown Pride Committee, which has been meeting monthly for the past five years.”
As well as all the planning and meetings, real work and real development started happening in Bellevue in recent years. Among the projects and partnerships Heiar listed in the nomination for the state award were the local downtown incentive program, which the City of Bellevue committed $286,000 in grants which resulted in $2.6 million of investment in the downtown area.
He also cited the new playground at Cole Park, the two new baseball and little league fields at Ensign Park, the bike trail north to the Offshore Resort, Felderman Park trails and the pedestrian bridge that connects to Bellevue State Park and the Bellevue American Legion Freedom Rock and Memorial Walkway in the center of town.
A majority of these projects were the result of the Parks to People program, introduced 8 years ago by former Governor Branstad.
Heiar also listed the Jackson Subdivision project, which will provide new and additional housing, a partnership between the City of Bellevue, developers and local contractors. All lots have already been presold. On top of that, the City, in partnership with BETA (Bellevue Economic and Tourism Association), acquired 53 acres south of town on the Stamp property for future residential development.
In addition, Heiar touted Water Street Landing, which consists of the two 1865 limestone river building on the Mississippi River, which were both remodeled, refurbished and are now full of thriving businesses, including Moore Local and River Ridge Brewing.
Owners Allen and Mark Ernst partnered efforts with the City of Bellevue to install public restrooms, as well as acquiring a State Catalyst Grant. They also invested over $1.5 million of their own money to complete the project, which has become a popular tourist attraction.
Finally Heiar pointed to the new $6.5 million Offshore Resort development, which features a huge RV park, two acre aquatics center and pool, an events center, restaurant and hotel.
“Bellevue is truly a community on the move and deserves to be recognized for the investment and hard work for this beautiful city,” concluded Heiar.
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth praised Heiar, as well as the leadership and involvement of the Hometown Pride group.
“A special thanks to Dave Heiar for nominating the community of Bellevue for this distinguished award. Also, for Dave’s efforts in coaching Hometown Pride these last five years; his leadership and direction has been beneficial for our community. His efforts have shined through in many areas of the city, our Downtown Incentive program is one example,” she said.
“This award would not have been possible if not for all of the leaders that have stepped up to be part of our Heart and Soul and Hometown Pride initiatives,” concluded Skrivseth. “We thank everyone in our community that continues to keep Bellevue moving forward and helping our town remain the beautiful town we all love and proudly call home. I continue to hear that Bellevue is the example City of how to successfully organize the Hometown Pride initiative.”
About the Robert D. Ray Keep Iowa Beautiful Award of Excellence
The Robert D. Ray Community Award for Excellence is given annually to a town or city for enhancing the beauty, cleanliness and attractiveness of the community.
The award is designed to recognize a town that has gone the extra mile to build a stronger more vital Iowa community both culturally and environmentally.
Community beautification projects that are supported or expanded may include, but not limited to, entryway improvement, housing, streetscaping, litter prevention, park and trail development, recycling, lighting, roadway improvement, incorporation of art landscaping and public nuisance abatement.
Former Governor Robert D. Ray, who served in office in the 1970s, believed that clean and attractive communities improve the economic vitality and cultural climate of where we live, work and raise a family.
