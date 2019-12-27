Girls
West Branch 57
Bellevue 35
At West Branch:
The Comets dropped a conference road game to the West Branch Bears 57-35 last week. The Bears grabbed a 22-10 first quarter lead and moved that to 36-23 at the half.
Their defense and balanced scoring along with physical play ( 4-fouls blown) ) never let the Comets in the game specifically in the second half.
The Bears pushed the lead to 53-29 with just one quarter to play.
Teresa Paulsen led Bellevue with nine points.
Brianna Laughlin added 8 points (all in the second half).
The Comets drop to 3-4 for the year.
Scoring by quarter
West,Branch 21 16 16 4-57
Bellevue 10 13 6 6 -35
Scoring
Bellevue 35)-
Teresa Paulsen 9, Brianna Laughlin 8, Sally Paulsen 2, Maddie Schmidt 6, Lindsey Banowetz 6 Juliana Penniston 4
Boys
Weest Branch 58
Bellevue30
At West Branch:
The Comets dropped a conference road game to the West Branch Nears 58-30. The loss moves the Comets to 2-4 for the year.
