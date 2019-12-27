   Girls

 West Branch 57

 Bellevue 35

At West Branch:

 The Comets dropped a conference road game to the  West Branch Bears 57-35 last week. The Bears grabbed a 22-10 first quarter lead and moved that to 36-23 at the half.

 Their defense and balanced scoring along with physical play  ( 4-fouls blown) ) never let the Comets in the game specifically in the second half.

The Bears  pushed the lead to 53-29 with just one quarter to play.

  Teresa Paulsen led Bellevue with nine points.

 Brianna Laughlin added  8 points (all in the second half).

 The Comets drop  to 3-4 for the year.

Scoring by quarter  

 West,Branch 21 16 16 4-57

 Bellevue 10 13 6 6 -35

 Scoring

 Bellevue 35)-

 Teresa Paulsen 9, Brianna Laughlin 8, Sally Paulsen 2, Maddie Schmidt 6, Lindsey Banowetz 6 Juliana Penniston 4

 Boys

 Weest Branch 58

 Bellevue30

 At West Branch:

  The Comets dropped a conference road game to the West Branch Nears 58-30. The loss moves the Comets to 2-4 for the year.