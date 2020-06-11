A reader sent us this video of a bear he spotted around noon on Thursday in rural St. Donatus. It appears to be a black bear. The person who sent the video is named Ronny D., but could not be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon. No other information is known at this time. Check back for updates.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 37%
- Feels Like: 79°
- Heat Index: 79°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:24:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:38:45 PM
- Dew Point: 51°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 83F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson County Primary Election Results (2020)
- Downtown fixer-upper
- Riverfront land donated to city
- COVID-19 update: 15 Iowa counties see infections rise, while 15 see them drop
- Shane Nelson Latta
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 387 to 21,093 as of 10 a.m.; eleven additional deaths
- The City of Bellevue Issues an Update on When/If the Municipal Pool Will Open (5/26/2020)
- Boy from Bellevue injured in Dubuque
- Stefani R. Ganzer, 30
- Iowa AG announces more help with coronavirus stimulus debit cards
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.