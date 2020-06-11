A reader sent us this video of a bear he spotted Thursday in rural St. Donatus. It appears to be a black bear. The person who sent the video is named Ronny D. , and could not be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon. No other information is known at this time. Check back for updates.

A reader sent us this video of a bear he spotted around noon on Thursday in rural St. Donatus. It appears to be a black bear. The person who sent the video is named Ronny D., but could not be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon. No other information is known at this time. Check back for updates.