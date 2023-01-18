The Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host its annual Bean Bag Double Elimination Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, inside the post headquarters at 111 Market Street.
Sign up for Bellevue Bean Baggers begins at 11 a.m. where house rules will be provided; and bag tossing begins at noon sharp. Cost for a team is $20 and bag tossers must be 18 years of age or older to participate in the tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. A 50-50 raffle, as well as a silent auction will also take place during this fundraising event. Food and refreshments will also be sold on site.
