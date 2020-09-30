Bats don’t just live in caves. In summer, bats roost in trees, under bridges, old buildings, and hollow trees. A bat house can mimic a tight place for a bat to roost and use as a nursery. A workshop is being held on Friday, October 9 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center for participants to build a bat house to hang in their yard. Bat house kits can also be picked up to build at home. Cost is $25, this covers all materials. Workshop will be held outdoors, please dress accordingly. And to keep group sizes small, participants can sign up for a time slot between 1-4 p.m. Call (563) 652-3783 to register or for more information. Registration deadline is September 29. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located 1 mile north of Maquoketa off Highway 61.  