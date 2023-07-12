Jackson County Master Gardeners are once again sponsoring the Basket of Blooms contest at the Jackson County Fair for the 17th year.
The Master Gardeners welcome everyone to enter. Commercial entries will not be accepted.
Entries will be received Monday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the east side of Pearson Memorial Hall in the storage room under the overhead door.
There are several classes to enter, as well as a new award named in honor of Doris Currier.
Class A welcomes any container entry featuring the 2023 Fair Flower, Herbs. Many plants are classified as herbs and any of them may be used in this class.
Class B is for unique containers. Entries should be imaginative, using something unusual for growing plants. Suggestions include old purses, shells, shoes. etc.
Vintage entries are welcome in Class C. This could include “old-fashioned” flowers or an old container, or both. Plants suggested are ones found in our grandmother’s garden, such as nasturtiums, petunias, herbs, etc. An old or antique container could be an old wooden box, white enamel dish pan, etc.
Class D is for best foliage. Plants grown for foliage should be entered here, including plants such as coleus, caladium, or mini-hosta. Any container may be used.
Succulent gardens may be entered in Class E. The garden can have any type of container featuring one or more succulents. Only succulents may be used. The size of the container should not exceed 24” by 24”.
Junior exhibitors may enter Class G, for ages 12 and under. The entry may be from any of the classes listed above, A-E.
A new award for 2023 is the Doris Currier People’s Choice award. All fairgoers can cast a vote for their favorite. This new award is named in honor of Doris Currier, a Master Gardener.
There is no limit to the number of entries an exhibitor can enter in any of the classes. Judges will consider the best use of texture, color, originality, creativity and condition of materials.
Prize money will be awarded in each class, compliments of the Jackson County Fair Board Association.
Entries will be on display in Pearson Hall during the fair. Entries must stay on the fairgrounds until 7 a.m. on Monday, July 31.
Complete rules for the 2023 Basket of Blooms contest are available at the Iowa State University Extension Office in the Jackson County Courthouse, at the fair office and on the Jackson County Iowa Fair website. They are also available at KMAQ radio station, the Iowa Flower Market and numerous places of business in the Bellevue area.
Questions can be directed to the Extension office at 563-652-4923; they will contact one of the Basket of Blooms committee members.
