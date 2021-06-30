The Jackson County Master Gardeners once again are sponsoring the Basket of Blooms contest at the Jackson County Fair.
Everyone is invited to enter — 4-H clubs, FFA chapters, civic clubs, church groups, families and individuals. This includes garden club members and Master Gardeners. However, commercial entries are not accepted.
Entries will be received Monday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the east side of Pearson Memorial Hall in the storage room under the overhead door. Look for the sign with the Master Gardener logo.
The contest committee is always coming up with ideas and classes to make the competition new and different each year. The classes for the Basket of Blooms contest this year are as follows—
Class A: Any container featuring the 2021 Fair Flower — impatiens. Any variety of impatiens may be used. Other filler plants to make a complete arrangement may be used.
Class B: Unique container. Use your imagination for a container — suggestions are old purses, shells, shoes, etc. Plants used are the choice of the exhibitor.
Class C: Vintage, using “old-fashioned” flowers or an old container or both. Plants suggested are ones found in grandmother’s garden, such as nasturtiums, petunias, herbs, etc. An old or antique container could be an old wooden box, white enamel dish pan, etc.
Class D: Best foliage. Plants grown for their beautiful foliage should be used, such as coleus, caladium, mini-hosta. Any kind of container may be used.
Class E: Fairy/gnome garden. Can be grown in a bowl or box, size not to exceed 24x24 inches. All plants and accessories must be miniatures. A fairy or gnome should be part of the display.
Class F: Succulent Garden. Any type of container featuring one or more succulents. Only succulents (hen & chicks, aloe, small sedum, small cacti, for example) may be used. Size of container should not exceed 24x24 inches.
Class G: Junior class. Exhibitor is 15 years or younger. The entry can be from any of the classes listed above (A-F).
There is no limit to the number of entries an exhibitor can enter in any of the classes. Judges will consider the best use of texture, color, originality, creativity, and condition of materials. Prize money will be awarded in each class. The money is given compliments of the Jackson County Fair Board Association.
Entries will be used to decorate the Pearson stage during the fair. Entries must stay on the fairgrounds until 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Complete rules for the 2021 Basket of Blooms contest are available at the Iowa State University Extension Office in the Jackson County Courthouse, at the fair office, and on the fair website. In Bellevue, the rules are posted at Casey’s, Grandpa’s Parlour, True Value, Bender’s Foods, Bellevue State Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Hartig Pharmacy.
Questions can be directed to the county Extension Office at (563) 652-4923.
