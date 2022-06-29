Jackson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring the Basket of Blooms contest at the Jackson County Fair for the 16th year. Everyone is invited to enter—4-H clubs, FFA chapters, civic clubs, church groups, families and individuals. This includes garden club members and Master Gardeners. However, commercial entries are not accepted.
Entries will be received Monday, July 25, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon at the east side of Pearson Memorial Hall in the storage room under the overhead door. Look for the sign with the Master Gardener logo. Because of road construction, it is easiest to enter the fairgrounds at the east entrance. The different classes for this year’s contest are similar to last year’s contest. The classes for the Basket of Blooms contest this year are as follows—
Class A: Any container featuring the 2022 Fair Flower—Begonia. Any variety of Begonia may be used. Other filler plants to make a complete arrangement are acceptable.
Class B: Unique container. Use your imagination for a container that is unusual for growing plants—suggestions are old purses, shells, shoes. etc. Plants used are the choice of the exhibitor.
Class C: Vintage—“Old-fashioned” flowers or old container (or both!) Plants suggested are ones we found in our grandmother’s garden, such as nasturtiums, petunias, herbs, etc. An old or antique container could be an old wooden box, white enamel dish pan, etc.
Class D: Best foliage—plants grown for their beautiful foliage should be used, such as coleus, caladium, mini-hosta. Any kind of container may be used.
Class E: Mini-Garden (terrarium or gnome garden) Can be grown in a bowl or box, size not to exceed 24 x 24 inches. All plants and accessories must be miniatures. A fairy or gnome should be part of the display.
Class F: Succulent Garden. Any type of container featuring one or more succulents. Only succulents (hen & chicks, aloe, small sedum, small cacti, for example) may be used. Size of container should not exceed 24 x 24 inches.
Class G: Junior class. Exhibitor is 15 years of age and under. The entry can be from any of the classes listed above (A-F)
There is no limit to the number of entries an exhibitor can enter in any of the classes. Judges will consider the best use of texture, color, originality, creativity and condition of materials. Prize money will be awarded in each class. The money is given compliments of the Jackson County Fair Board Association.
Entries will be used to decorate the Pearson stage during the fair. Entries must stay on the fairgrounds until 7 am Monday August 1, 2022.
Complete rules for the 2022 Basket of Blooms contest are available at the Iowa State University Extension Office in the Jackson County Courthouse, at the fair office and on the fair website. They are also available at numerous places of business in the Maquoketa and Bellevue areas. Questions can be directed to the County Extension Office 563-652-4923 and they will contact one of the Basket of Blooms committee members.
