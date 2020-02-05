2020 Baseball and Softball registration forms are now available at Bellevue Elementary and High Schools, Marquette Catholic Schools, Andrew School, Benders Foods and Bellevue City Hall.
Return completed form with payment to your school office (or mail to below addresses) by March 13.
A coaches meeting is slated for Sunday, March 29 in the BHS commons area at the high school.
If you plan to coach, please text or email Shannon Wedeking so coordinators can get an idea on how many coaches will be coming and participating prior to the meeting.
For questions regarding Baseball and T-ball contact Shannon Wedeking at 563-543-8729 or shannonwedeking@yahoo.com. Forms can be sent to 39196 326th Street, Bellevue, IA 52031.
For questions regarding softball, contact Terry Renner at 563-872-4768 or terryrenner@out look.com. Forms can be sent to 30894 381st Avenue, Bellevue, IA 52031.
