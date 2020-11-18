Ken and Betty (Breeden) Banowetz of Goose Lake celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 12, 2020.
In honor of the occasion, a family dinner was held.
They are the parents of Christy Simpson of Hampton, Illinois, Patrick of DeWitt, Shirley Driscoll of Preston, Darryl of Charlotte and JoAnn Jacobs of DeWitt.
They have 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Ken does custom fencing and helps on the family farm. Betty is retired.
The couple would enjoy receiving cards and good wishes. Send cards to them at 1333 362nd Ave., Goose Lake, IA 52750
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.