Brooke Banowetz and Aaron Schwager, both of Bellevue, Iowa were united in marriage on October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Officiating was Father Dennis Miller. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Loren Banowetz.
Serving as Maid of Honor was Blake Banowetz, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Danielle Bell, friend of the couple, Kelly Sullivan, friend of the couple, Emily Landau, sister of the groom, Anne Bruno, cousin of the bride, Kelsey Kilburg, friend of the couple, Rachelle Piper, friend of the couple and Andrea Frank, cousin of the bride.
Serving as Co-Best Men were Daniel and Alec Schwager, both brothers of the groom. Groomsmen were Blayne Banowetz, brother of the bride, Alec Manders, cousin of the bride, Christopher Lundin, friend of the couple, Chad Frank, friend of the couple, Ryan Sieverding, friend of the couple and Trevor Roling, friend of the couple.
Ushers were Jacob and Jesse Banowetz, cousins of the bride. Personal Attendants were Beatrice Kemp and Audrey Holmes, cousins of the bride.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Louren Kilburg, Logan Schroeder and Jacob Till.
Brooke is the daughter of Loren and Tricia Banowetz of Bellevue, Iowa. She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School and the University of Northern Iowa where she earned her B.A. in Public Relations. She is currently employed as a Lead Marketing Coordinator at Concord General Contracting, Inc. in Mesa, Arizona.
Aaron is the son of Lynn and Theresa Schwager of Bellevue, Iowa. He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School and Kirkwood Community College where he earned his A.S. in Energy Production and Distribution Technologies. He is currently an IT Operations Engineer at Hensel Phelps in Phoenix, Arizona.
The couple honeymooned in Antigua and currently reside in Tempe, Arizona.
