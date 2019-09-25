Loren and Tricia Banowetz of Bellevue, Iowa announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Brooke Marie Banowetz to Aaron Lynn Schwager, son of Lynn and Theresa Schwager of Bellevue, Iowa.The wedding will take place on Saturday October 5,2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue.
Brooke is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue and earned her BA in Public Relations from the University of Northern Iowa. She is currently a Lead Marketing Coordinator at Concord General Contracting, Inc. in the Phoenix area in Arizona.
Aaron is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue and earned his AS in Energy Production Distribution Technologies from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is currently a IT Operations Engineer II at Hensel Phelps in the Phoenix area in Arizona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.