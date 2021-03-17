The name Kucheman may not ring a bell with local folks in Bellevue these days -- but over a century ago, it certainly did -- especially to those who were looking for fine clothing for their families.
The old Kucheman Clothing Store building, which still stands on the corner of State and Second Streets, was also once the location of Bellevue City Hall, as well as the Bellevue Opera House.
Today, it is an apartment building and the residence of owners James and Michelle Taylor. The two-story structure was built in 1868 by Christian Kucheman and J.H. Hinke to house Kucheman & Son, a dry goods and clothing store. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.
Back in 1918, the Kucheman & Son store on Second Street celebrated its 50th Anniversary with ‘Old-Customers Week,’ a promotion that was advertised in both the Bellevue Herald and Bellevue Leader at the time, along with a complete magazine that was printed at the Bellevue Herald.
A copy of the magazine, recently discovered by an anonymous Bellevue resident, reveals that the store, as well as Bellevue itself had quite the history. Published in 1918, it takes the reader directly back to the 1860s through the eyes of those who lived here then.
Inside the magazine are photos of the store and brief biographies of a dozen or so ‘old customers’ whose sir names are still around today, like Lucke, Mueller, Efferding, Bell and Mootz. Many of these men were also Civil War veterans.
As well as many pages of advertisement for men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories was also a history of the store, as well as a brief history of Bellevue itself, which was founded just 85 years prior to the magazine’s printing. It described how the town looked back in the mid-1800s through first-hand accounts from a few of Kucheman’s ‘old customers.’
“It was eighty-five years ago that John D. Bell erected a cabin upon the present site of Bellevue. The next year, Peter Dutell built the first hostelry.
The little town grew rapidly as farmers settled upon the fertile soil surrounding and gradually built up a prosperous community.
The band of thieves that established their headquarters here in the late 1830s did much to discredit the town. Most of you know the lurid history of the Bellevue War – the killing of the many of the thieves, as well as of the loyal citizenry. We will not attempt going into the details but pass on to the more prosperous days that followed and do our best to paint a word picture of the community as it appeared in those days of long ago.
The Hon. J. Caldwell Kiskaddon, in an address given at the Homecoming celebration of 1907, tells of old Bellevue in a very interesting manner. He reminiscences go back to as far as 1861 – only a few years before the firm of Kucheman & Son was founded. He very graphically describes the changes that have taken place. A part of his talk is given here.
“Bellevue forty-six years ago (in the 1860s) was a well-watered place. It not only had the river and mill pond, but also other acqueous priviledges. Where the tub factory now stands in 1907 and extending from the Episcipalian church down the alley to the rear of Kucheman’s store, water frequently accumulated in such quantities as to drive the Bovards out of their first floor onto the second, and Mr. William Graham, who had just been married, and lived in a house on a lot that extended to the alley, got up one morning after a heavy rain to start the kitchen fire and found all his kitchen goods afloat.
“Where the building in which I am speaking now stands (Columbia Hall) and extending from the west side of the Presbyterian church up to the foot of the north bluff was a permanent pond, affording good skating in the winter and breeding billions of mosquitos and fever and ague in the summer. Just west of the Catholic church was a pond, and a swamp, and a grove of quaking aspens, while Dutell Hollow was a swamp from end to end. Out between here and West Bellevue, where there is now a beautiful meadow, was quite a long and deep pond in which muskrats used to build their houses.
“Weeds flourished in the streets and in every vacant lot and alley. The now beautiful river front parks where sandbur patches. A stranger hearing this might think Bellevue was not a beautiful place. He would be mistaken, however. With all these drawbacks, nature made it beautiful, and while man might improve it, as he surely has, it was also beyond his power to destroy it.
“Back then, almost everyone depended on wells and private cisterns for water. There were two municipal wells on Second Street where the railroad tracks are now, one near each end of town. The principal weapon of the city marshal was a set of grab-hooks, his principal between the two wells and his principal business was to fish the old oaken buckets from out of the depths.
“The only sidewalks were the occasional patches of walk along the business streets of the town. Each proprietor made a walk or not as he pleased, of such material as he fancied, of all widths, depressed or elevated, with steps up and down and altogether a most perplexing problem to attack in the dark – especially so if some worthy citizen accumulated a jag and attempted the perilous trip home in the ‘wee sma’ hours of the morning.”
Mr. Kiskaddon’s description gives a good pictured of Bellevue in those days long ago. Walk around the streets today (in 1918), though, and note the wonderful changes—the beautiful residences and the parks, the green, the well-kept parks, the paved streets, the modern business buildings and the hundred and one other changes for the good. Much has been done to make Bellevue a better, cleaner and more beautiful place to live.
In 186? – the only means of transportation was by steamboat and stage. Steamboats busily plied up and down the river laden with grains and other farm products, with supplies of every description and with passengers. Stage coaches trundled their way to the surrounding towns carrying passengers and mail. A ferryboat busily chugged its way back and forth across the river carrying farmers and their teams and supplies. The islands now covered with trees and willow thickets were hard and flat beaches of sand—a somewhat different picture than we see nowadays.
In 1871 the railroad was built and in 1879 the narrow gauge was started, which proved a blessing to that fertile and productive territory that it passed thru. Naturally enough, the railroads brought greater prosperity—new ideas were adopted with more frequent contact with the outside world. The steamboats continued to be busy as well; and many of you may remember watching them unload their cargoes at the old warehouses on the river- and heating the workers from the southland croon their southern melodies. Many of you will say, “Ah those were the days,” but before you do folks, “count your blessings, one by one,” and you may change your mind.
Look at our life to-day—we have so many things that add to our well-being and happiness; the automobile that takes you where you wish quickly and cheaply, the telephone that brings you so close to your neighbors and friends and completes in a few minutes what it used to take hours of traveling to do. Our electric lights, our heating systems, our municipal conveniences, our modern houses, our schools, our books and magazines, our closeness to the outside world, our gasoline engines, our modern farm implements that save so much manual labor, our modern shopping facilities, our greater prosperity—yes, folks, you can’t help but believe that to-day is the day and to-morrow holds forth great possibilities. The future holds much for every one of us—let’s do our part to keep Bellevue and Jackson county up with the rest of them.”
The magazine this history was printed in was quite unusual and costly for a small business back in 1918, but the fact it was published and distributed was evidence of thriving businesses in Bellevue over 100 years ago before technology and easy travel came about.
Mr. Hinke retired from the business in 1881, while Christian Kucheman with his son Oscar, continued the business. Christian died in 1892 and left the store to sons Oscar, Arthur and Albert who continued the business into the early 1930s.
With highways and more reliable automobiles folks started shopping elsewhere. That, combined with the effects of the Great Depression, eventually forced the store and many other small stores in Bellevue out of business.
Soon after the Kucheman clothing store closed, a new Bellevue City Hall was constructed at a cost of $27,892 and was partially funded by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) during the New Deal legislation of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The Bellevue Lock and Dam was also constructed at the same time.
