The Jackson County Pro Rodeo was back this year in a big way after the 33-year old tradition was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Crowds estimated at well over a thousand people lined the hills and grandstands around the rodeo grounds, with cars and trucks parked over acres of the hills and farmland surrounding the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club grounds.
As the rodeo began last Friday night, veteran rodeo announcer Roger Mooney praised the frontline health care workers in the Tri-States area and officially declared that “the virus had finally laid down, and rodeo action was back,” as the massive crowd cheered and applauded loudly.
The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is ranked one of the top five small rodeos in the United States by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and people from across the Midwest come to enjoy the unique three-day event, which is filled with cowboys, cowgirls, food, music and wholesome fun.
This year, the rodeo celebrated its 33rd year, in conjunction with the 58th year of the Bellevue Horseman’s Club, whose members organize the annual event, which draws thousands to its arena outside Bellevue.
Events during the Jackson County Pro Rodeo included saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
