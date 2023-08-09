Babe Ruth

Many baseball fans will tell you that Babe Ruth was the greatest Yankees player of all time, but the Bambino’s big-league career ended with a thud.  And it wasn’t in New York.

Wednesday (August 16) marks the 75th anniversary of the death of Ruth, who played his final games in 1935 with the Boston Braves, a forgotten footnote in one of the iconic careers in American sports history.