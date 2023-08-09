Many baseball fans will tell you that Babe Ruth was the greatest Yankees player of all time, but the Bambino’s big-league career ended with a thud. And it wasn’t in New York.
Wednesday (August 16) marks the 75th anniversary of the death of Ruth, who played his final games in 1935 with the Boston Braves, a forgotten footnote in one of the iconic careers in American sports history.
Ruth appeared in 28 games with the Braves, batting a meager .181 with six home runs. Unlike his glorious Yankees teams of the 1920s, the Braves staggered to a 38-115 mark, finishing with the worst winning percentage in a full season in the history of the National League.
The return to Boston brought Ruth full circle, as he opened his major-league career with six seasons with the crosstown Red Sox from 1914-19. Much of his original time in Boston was spent on the mound, as the first 121 games of his career were on the Red Sox pitching staff.
He led the American League with a 1.75 ERA in 1916 as he went 23-12, and tossed a league-best 35 complete games the following season, when he was 24-13. By 1919, he was predominately an outfielder, and led the league in home runs, runs, and RBI.
Ruth was sold to New York in 1920, where his legend was made. He belted 659 of his career 714 homers in a Yankees uniform, winning ten home run crowns in New York and the 1924 batting title. His .690 slugging percentage is a career high in Major League Baseball history, and he played in seven of his ten career World Series as a Yankee.
But by the early 1930s, Ruth was on the way down, and he tailed off to 22 homers and 84 RBI in 1934. Yankees management showed little inclination to bring Ruth back, so a clandestine deal was worked out with Judge Emil Fuchs, the Boston Braves owner, who was struggling to bolster fan interest. In 1935, he signed Ruth as a player, second vice-president, and assistant manager for $25,000 and a cut of the profits.
“The Braves never had a lot of wealthy owners,” said Bob Brady, the President of the Boston Braves Historical Association (BBHA), based in Chestnut Hill, Mass. “It was a hand-to-mouth franchise, and they were always trying to stave off bankruptcy. By comparison, when [owner] Tom Yawkey started pouring money into the Red Sox, it set them apart.”
Ruth longed to manage in the majors and thought the Braves might be his ticket, but his lifestyle got in the way. “He wanted to be a manager, but people looked at how he drank, ran around with women, and lived so wildly,” said Brady. “He just wasn’t seen as managerial material.”
The Babe’s return to Boston seemed to pay off, at least in the beginning. On Opening Day, he accounted for the Braves’ entire offensive output in a 4-2 win over the New York Giants, as he opened the scoring with a two-run homer. He also ripped off an RBI single in the third, then scored the fourth run later in the inning. Though he was never known for defense, he managed a running catch in left field.
Ruth followed up with two hits in the second game of the season, but the good times ended there. His hitting drastically declined from there, and his defensive play was a major issue. Reportedly, three Braves pitchers informed manager Bill McKechnie they would refuse to take the mound if Ruth was in the lineup.
As with many sports legends, Ruth had enough left for one final highlight. In Pittsburgh on May 25, 1935, Ruth went 4-for-4 with three home runs in an 11-7 Boston loss. Five days later, he appeared in both games of a doubleheaders in Philadelphia, his last major league appearance.
Ruth officially retired on June 2. For years, he remained angry over his final Beantown experience, lambasting Fuchs as “a double-crosser. His word is no good. He doesn’t keep his promises. I don’t want another damn thing from him – the dirty double-crosser.”
In 1938, Ruth spent part of the season as the first-base coach for the Brooklyn Dodgers, a stint largely overlooked today, as are his few weeks in Boston.
His drinking and womanizing have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, though his mark of 60 homers in 1927, as well as his career total of 714, are still the standards for modern home run chases. Ruth died of cancer on Aug. 16, 1948 at the age of 53.
Ruth is one of several sports legends to conclude their careers with teams that many have forgotten today. Others include Henry Aaron (Brewers), Willie Mays (Mets), Yogi Berra (Mets), Bobby Orr (Blackhawks), Johnny Unitas (Chargers) and Joe Namath (Rams).
Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.
