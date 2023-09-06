Paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts are invited to a special presentation by Jackson County Conservation officials.
Avid paddler and public speaker Dr. Natalie Warren will present on her 2,000 mile paddling expedition from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts are invited to a special presentation by Jackson County Conservation officials.
Avid paddler and public speaker Dr. Natalie Warren will present on her 2,000 mile paddling expedition from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay.
The event will be held Thursday September 14, at the E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Rd Dubuque IA, at 6 pm.
Natalie Warren is one of the first two women to have paddled 2,000 miles from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay and will connect attendees with adventure and natural resources issues.
For more information or questions, email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov or call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783.
Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.