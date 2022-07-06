Bindi and Jacee Kettmann of Bellevue recently delivered boxes of can tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City on June 28 to support The Junior American Legion Auxiliary of Iowa in giving to the Ronald McDonald House cause. The two Kettmanns were given a short tour to learn more about the program. Currently, the house in Iowa City is having some updates including an expanded kitchen area. The American Legion Auxiliary of Bellevue also wants to extend its gratitude for all the support from the Bellevue area in collecting the can tabs. It was was part of a statewide project through the Iowa American Legion Auxiliary Junior President. The auxiliary will continue to take donations and deliver them periodically.
Bellevue, IA
