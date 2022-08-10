A 23-year-old Nebraska man used a gun, a knife, and his hands to kill three family members camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park before turning the gun on himself, according to autopsy results released last week.
Those results corroborate preliminary reports from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in the aftermath of the July 22 attack that ended the lives of four people at the park.
According to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Tyler Schmidt, 42, of Cedar Falls, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp-force injuries.
His wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from multiple sharp-force injuries, the autopsy concluded.
Daughter Lula Schmidt, 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, the autopsy found.
Anthony Sherwin, 23 of La Vista, Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner.
The three deceased members of the Schmidt family were in a tent at the time of the killing, according to Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa DCI, which is in charge of the case.
The Schmidts’ 9-year-old son, Arlo, was the lone survivor of the attack, according to Mortvedt, who said authorities did not know the details of how he escaped.
Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg confirmed that Sherwin used a knife in the attack.
The Sentinel-Press independently confirmed that the handgun Sherwin used July 22 was a “ghost gun,” which is an untraceable gun built from parts that are often purchased separately from one another.
Law does not require such guns to be registered, Mortvedt told the Sentinel-Press.
Cecilia Sherwin, Sherwin’s mother, said her son had constructed the homebuilt weapon before the camping trip at Maquoketa Caves State Park to protect the family from what she called a rising threat of violent crime, according to an article printed in the Des Moines Register.
The investigation uncovered no connection between Sherwin and the Schmidts and no criminal history or history of mental health issues on Sherwin’s part, according to Mortvedt.
Comments contradicted
In public statements to media outlets, Sherwin’s mother claimed that law enforcement was spreading a false narrative of the killings and said their son also was a homicide victim.
The information DCI has provided to the public directly contradicts those statements.
Three days after the attack, Sherwin’s mother told the Omaha World Herald that the family was traveling with a gun that was legally obtained and located in a secure container.
The Sentinel-Press confirmed that the Sherwin family possessed multiple guns in the vehicle that they had driven to the park.
“It is our understanding that the firearms did not have to be registered and family members are not known to be felons,” which would prohibit them from owning firearms, Mortvedt told the Sentinel-Press.
DCI said the investigation into events around the homicides is ongoing.
“However, the known facts and circumstances, and all evidence collected to this point, substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone,” according to a DCI press release.
Kilburg vouched for the accuracy and thoroughness of the DCI investigation, saying he was “absolutely” comfortable with the professional and honest way in which it is being conducted.
Commented
