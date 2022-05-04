When the 2021-22 school year is over, so, too, are automatic free meals.
The federal government funded universal free meals for all students as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Congress recently declined to continue the program following this school year. Free-and-reduced meals will be offered next year, but families must take action to ensure that happens.
Those who qualify for free-and-reduced meals must complete an application before the end of the school year.
The application can be found on the Bellevue Community School District’s website, bellevue.k12.ia.us.
This application will provide a 30-day grace period to applicants in order to fill out the application for the 2022-23 school year, which will become available after July 1.
This change also means all student lunch accounts cannot have a negative balance. Families can both pay off negative lunch balances and begin depositing money into the account for the 2022-23 school year through Infinite Campus.
