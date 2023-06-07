The Sabula Police Department is currently asking for help in an investigation into a series of human bones that were discovered last week on a service road in Sabula.
According to a press release from the Sabula Police Department, an unnamed citizen contacted law enforcement last Wednesday after finding a large human-like bone on the side of Evergreen Avenue near the Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula.
Police said the bone was identified as a human tibia and collected it for evidence.
The area was searched a second time by Sabula Police with the assistance of Sabula Public Works personnel and more bones were found, including an ulna, ribs, cranium and vertebrae.
Police said in the press release that they believe the human remains “are Native American and were moved to the location and are not natural to Sabula.”
Police Chief S.E. Nixon stated that there is no threat to the general public.
A team was dispatched from the State Medical Examiner’s office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified of the remains as well. The team recovered the remains (or partial remains) of at least five different individuals most likely to be young adult ages between the ages of 20 and 30.
The remains were then secured with the Sabula Police Department until the State Bio archeological team retrieved the remains. “We would like to know where the remains came from and how they arrived in Sabula,” said Chief Nixon, who is asking anyone with information on the mysterious bones to contact him at 563-687-2420. Anonymous tip information will be accepted.
The Sabula Police Department was assisted in the initial investigation by Sabula Public Works, Iowa Medical Examiner’s office, Des Moines University Forensic Anthropology, Iowa DCI, Jackson County Medical Examiner and State of Iowa Archeologist office University of Iowa.
