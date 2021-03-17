A human error led to incorrect election results being reported and will lead to procedural changes in the Jackson County Auditor’s Office.
Unofficial election results posted on the county’s website March 2 showed passage of the $1.34 million physical plant and equipment property tax levy for the Andrew Community School. Those results showed 53% approval.
However, the measure did not actually pass, receiving only 46.3% approval, short of the required 50%, Auditor Alisa Smith told the Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week.
The error occurred in a computing formula input onto a spreadsheet that allows auditor’s office staff to quickly tally election results and post them online after the polls close on Election Day, Smith explained.
A ballot scanner machine tabulates vote totals and saves them on a device resembling a flash drive. That device is then plugged into a computer where the vote totals are downloaded.
On March 2 and in past elections, election workers called the county auditor’s office after the polls closed and read the results to a staff member. Those numbers were input onto a spreadsheet, which includes formulas for fast computations of totals and percentages.
Once computed, the unofficial election results from that spreadsheet were posted to the auditor’s website, giving the public quick access to the election results.
But the person setting up the spreadsheet created an incorrect formula for the Andrew PPEL vote, resulting in inaccurate totals, Smith told the supervisors.
Her office discovered the discrepancy two days later on March 4, when staff uploaded the results directly from the flash drive to the computer and analyzed the numbers.
That’s why the posted election results are always labeled unofficial until the canvass is approved by the supervisors, Smith said.
She immediately called Andrew Schools Superintendent Chris Fee to alert him of the error, and later apologized in person during the school district’s board meeting.
Andrew school district voters did not approve the 10-year $1.34 million PPEL, which would have provided the district with funds for projects such as classroom updates, boiler maintenance, replacement of heating system controls, possible upgrade to a new HVAC system, roof replacement, new plumbing, and the replacement of school vehicles, according to the district.
Andrew Schools will place the measure on this November’s ballot, which will include city and school elections.
For that and subsequent elections, the auditor’s office will implement changes.
In future elections, Smith said she will dispatch runners to each polling location to retrieve the flash drives from the ballot scanners and deliver them directly to the courthouse, where the vote data will be uploaded directly to the computer, tabulated, and released to the public.
The change likely will slow how quickly election results are posted on the county’s website, the auditor said.
The supervisors thanked Smith and staff for being forthright about the discrepancy and taking swift action to eliminate such issues in future elections.
“We’re canvassing the vote, we’re recognizing the mistake, and we’ll move on,” Smith said.
