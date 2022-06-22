It looked like Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith was holding up a very, very long receipt from a grocery store.
But the narrow strip of paper she unfolded as she sat before the Jackson County Supervisors Tuesday was an example of how election results are preserved. The long tape was the cumulative total of all the ballots cast in one precinct in the June 7 primary election. The Unisyn voting machines used by Jackson County generate such tapes for each of the county’s 13 precincts, as well as absentee votes. While some counties in Iowa had problems with Unisyn machines that used older operating systems, the election in Jackson County went off without a hitch, Smith said.
“Our totals have come out and checked out. Every ballot cast was counted,” said Smith, who works closely with Bjorn Beck, the county’s information technology director, to confirm the tallies.
The supervisors voted unanimously to canvass the election results. A canvass makes the vote tallies official for any given election. The purpose is to account for every ballot cast and ensure that every valid vote cast is included in the election totals.
Later Tuesday afternoon, the county conducted a post-election audit as required by the state. That audit must be completed within three days after the canvass. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office selects the precinct in every county in the state of Iowa to be audited, as well as a specific race for which the ballots are counted by hand. In Jackson County, it was the 11th precinct and the race for Republican and Democratic race for U.S. senator. That audit was successfully completed, Smith said.
A total of 2,306 people voted in Jackson County for the primary election, either in person or via absentee voting, Smith said. That number represented a 15.73% voter turnout in 13 precincts and absentee ballots.
Smith credited the smooth running of the election to her office staff and the 42 election workers who spent from 6 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the polling place, checking in voters and handing out ballots.
In her presentation to the supervisors, Smith gave some background on the voting process.
“None of our machines – not our voting machines, not our computers – nothing is ever connected to the internet. So, it’s a very smart, dumb machine. It doesn’t transmit anything. You can’t walk over to the machine and put a cell phone next to it and jam it or jiggle it or whatever people think. You can’t do that to this machine. It’s not Bluetooth capable, it’s not Wi-Fi capable,” she said.
After the polls closed on election night, runners went to each precinct to pick up the voting data, which came directly from each machine. The results are in sealed signed envelopes, which are then put into a bag that is zip tied shut.
“That’s why we have envelopes we have election officials sign. We have the couriers sign. We have everything dated, so we have good chain of custody,” she said.
The paper used to generate the tape with the results of each ballot is medical grade, so it doesn’t fade. Election results are stored in the courthouse basement forever.
In year’s past, election officials would call results into the auditor’s office after the polls closed. Today, the information is downloaded directly from an encrypted device, Smith said.
“That way we know when we upload our results on election night to the Secretary of State, we know we’ve given good data. We don’t have any issues, because we’ve gotten the data directly from the machine,” she said.
The county’s election process has become a “well-oiled machine. I had 42 dedicated responsible workers this election,” Smith said. “And my office staff did a great job.
“Honestly, if it takes a village to raise a child, it takes an entire city to conduct an election,” she said.
