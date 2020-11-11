By DAVID NAMANNY
Bellevue Herald-Leader
It’s been the topic of several discussions in recent years – and this past week, members of the Bellevue City Council finally approved the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing the use of ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) on all city streets, with the exception of Riverview and State Streets, which are considered state highways.
Council members also set the hours for ATV operation from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., which is the same as the Jackson County ATV ordinance. They also made the decision not to charge a registration fee for ATV operators.
The previous city ordinance allowed ATV use on a restricted number of streets across town, connected by alleyways and side streets for access to a few businesses and bars along the route.
The topic of allowing ATVs city-wide came up again this summer in Bellevue after the Jackson County Board of Supervisors considered and approved a permanent ordinance allowing ATVs on all county roads.
The new county and city ATV ordinances do not include golf carts, as had been brought up in the past.
Under the new ATV ordinance, it is stated that it shall be unlawful for any person to operate an off-road vehicle under the following circumstances:
1. On private property of another without express permission to do so by the owner or occupant of said property.
2. On public sidewalks, public school grounds, park property, playgrounds, and recreational areas without express permission to do so by the proper public authorities.
3. In a manner so as to create loud, unnecessary or unusual noise so as to disturb or interfere with the peace and quiet of other persons.
4. In a careless, reckless or negligent manner so as to endanger the safety of any person or the property of any other person.
5. Without having such off-road vehicle registered and insured as provided for by State law, except that this provision shall not apply to the operation of an off-road vehicle on the private property of the owner by the owner or a member of the owner’s immediate family, or as otherwise exempted by law.
6. Without having a legal operator’s license.
All off-road vehicles operated within the City shall have the following equipment:
1. Mufflers which are properly attached and which reduce the noise of operation of the off-road vehicle to the minimum noise necessary for operating the off-road vehicle. No person shall use a muffler cutout, by-pass or similar device on an off-road vehicle.
2. Adequate brakes in good condition.
3. At least one working headlight and one taillight.
4. Unattended off-road vehicles prohibited. It shall be unlawful for the operator to leave or allow an off-road vehicle to be or remain unattended on public property while the motor is running or the key is left in the ignition.
Traffic regulations will also apply. “Each person operating an off-road vehicle shall strictly observe all traffic signs and signals and all other traffic rules and regulations applicable thereto, and shall obey the orders and directions of any ordinance of the City to direct or regulate traffic,” the ordinance states
Covid-19 Surge
in Jackson County
In other business at last week’s regular City Council meeting, Mayor Roger Michels spoke on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Due to the alarming increase of Jackson County’s positive COVID rates and Jackson County being the second highest out of 99 Iowa counties, Michels read an update from Medical Associates in Maquoketa regarding the concerns and safety precautions. As Mayor, Michels said he is looking out for the people of Bellevue and is asking residents to continue to be mindful of their actions including social distancing and wearing masks. Michels also spoke his concerns for social gatherings including weddings being held in town.
Finally, Michels requested, and the Council agreed, to keep City Hall closed and require the Bellevue Public Library to immediately stop allowing the public into the Library by appointment. The Library may continue their ‘books on the bench’ option. The Council also agreed that City meetings and training may be held subject to departments maintaining the six-foot distance and implementing other necessary safety guidelines.
Support for Off-Shore Development
The Bellevue City Council last week also reiterated in writing that they were supportive and willing to work with the group of investors who proposed a $6 million expansion of the facility, complete with a swimming pool and aquatic center.
A resolution to that effect was drafted and approved unanimously by council members. The resolution also re-assigns Bellevue Development’s development agreement with the City to Offshore Enterprises subject to the closing on the property with current owner A.J. Spiegel.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth clarified that to amend the existing development agreement and to consider a new agreement, the City’s Urban Renewal Plan first needs to be updated. These changes would require discussion at future meetings along with following state law that requires public hearings.
