The annual benefit event for Hospice of Jackson County will take place on Sunday, Sept. 23 with the Jackson County ATV Club hosting an ATV ride. Riders will meet at LR’s in Andrew for sign up from 10 to 11 a.m. The ride will go from Andrew to Marley and Me in Spraqueville, then to the Downtown Tap and Roy’s Hideaway in Preston then back to LR’s in Andrew.
Included with the $10 entry fee are 50/50 raffles at each stop, and a special drawing for $100 in cash.
