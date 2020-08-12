It’s all been discussed by local leaders at least a half-dozen times in the past few years. However, Bellevue City Council members last week discussed it again – the topic of allowing the use of ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) on all city streets.
Current city ordinance allows ATV use on a restricted number of streets across town, connected by alleyways and side streets for access to a few businesses and bars along the route.
The topic of allowing them city-wide came up again in Bellevue after the Jackson County Board of Supervisors announced it was considering a permanent ordinance allowing ATVs on all county roads.
“The council needs to decide if they want to proceed with the plan that was approved last fall, or wait until the County passes its ordinance to make sure the rules are uniform in nature,” said Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “Whatever is decided, the ordinance will not include golf carts, as had been brought up in the past.”
Currently, ATVs can drive on Third Street, a section of Spring Street, North Seventh Street, Mill Creek Road and smaller sections of other streets.
Under the proposed new ordinance, all city streets in Bellevue would be open to ATVs, with the exception of the two highways in town.
While council members expressed interest in allowing ATVs on all city streets, discussion followed over requiring a registration fee for the City.
“The County is not regulating their own fee as registration is done through the DNR,” said Skrivseth.
Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels then suggested riders who want to only use the existing city ATV route should not be required to pay a fee, but anyone wanting to drive off the trail (city wide) would be required to pay the fee.
Councilman Tim Roth suggested only requiring the citizens of Bellevue to pay a fee but simply ‘encouraging’ non-residents to pay a fee. He then questioned how many applications would even be received to make it worth the time to require a fee for the City seemed opposed to implementing any fees.
The Council directed Skrivseth to follow up with the City of Preston to see how many registrations they have had, and what Preston generates annually for their fee revenue. The Council also decided to setup a future work session to discuss the topic further.
Great Places
In other business at last week’s regular City Council meeting, Mayor Roger Michels said the City of Bellevue is still waiting to hear about a ‘Great Places’ designation from the state. Bellevue received the designation back in 2006, and it helped to promote tourism at the time.
In July the City received a site visit for the City’s Great Places application. Jackson County Economic Alliance representatives Dave Heiar and Nic Hockenberry organized the visit with the help of the Great Places Committee. The City expected to hear results by July 31 but nothing has been released yet.
Covid-19 Talk
In terms of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Skrivseth said she has received recommendations from the City Attorney not to ‘require’ the public to wear face masks in City buildings but to simply ‘recommend’ face masks. When City Hall eventually opens, legal counsel also said the public restrooms inside the lobby should be open, according to Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.
City Hall has also been retrofitted with a plexiglass shield along the front counter and it will all be ready when some fine-tuning and moving of desks is finalized.
Mayor Michels once again strongly recommended that all individuals in Bellevue wear face masks in public when unable to safely social distance.
Glass Recycling
Skrivseth said that new survelliance cameras are now up and running to monitor illegal dumping at the city shed. The site can now be home to a proposed glass recycling drop off location, should the Council decide to move forward.
The City would look to have a drop off location for the citizens of Bellevue for both residential and commercial. Glass could be placed in the old recycling roll-off container located in the open-air shelter. When the roll off is full, the Public Works Department would take the glass to the City of Dubuque at a rate of $30 per ton.
The Council was weighing the pros and cons of having a glass drop off location before concluding to try the glass drop off system. The Public Works will look to get the area ready and citizens will be informed when dropping off glass can begin.
2020 Census
The 2020 Census was also a topic for council members at last week’s council meeting. A reminder was issued for citizens who have not completed their 2020 census to do so as completing the census is a federal law.
Currently Bellevue has a 73.8% response rate in comparison to 2010’s 77%. Census workers are expected to be going door-to-door to make sure everyone is counted from August 11 to October 31.
EMS Volunteers
Veteran Bellevue EMS professional Max Reed provided Mayor Michels with a letter of recognition on the retirement of four volunteers who gave 10 or more years of service to the Bellevue EMS service. They include Dennis Ernst, 34 years; Becky Giesemann, 21 years; Tricia Steines, 20 years; and Kim Ethington, 17 years. Due to COVID a public recognition event cannot be held.
