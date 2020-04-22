The attorney representing the family of Drew Edwards has disclosed expert witnesses who he says will testify that improper conduct of Maquoketa and Jackson County law enforcement officers caused or contributed to Edwards’ death.
Dave O’Brien – who provided a copy of their disclosures at the request of the Sentinel-Press – designated these and other expert witnesses as part of a lawsuit pending in federal court. O’Brien, the family’s attorney, is based in Cedar Rapids.
Parties in lawsuits frequently identify experts who will testify regarding one or more of the issues in dispute. Typically, the court requires the suing party to identify its experts first and then allows the defense time to identify any experts it intends to call. In the Edwards case, the defendants must designate their experts by May 18.
Edwards, 22, died after an altercation with police on June 15 when a Taser gun was deployed and he became unresponsive at the corner of Apple and Main streets in Maquoketa. His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Oct. 23 in U.S. District Court against the City of Maquoketa, police officers Mike Owen and Brendan Zeimet, Jackson County and Jackson County Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder.
In September, Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation found no evidence of criminal conduct by the Maquoketa Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Edwards’ death. Ostergren reviewed the case at Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport’s request.
One of the experts designated by the family, Dr. Bradley Randall with Dakota Forensic Consulting in Sioux Falls, S.D., will testify that the way in which officers restrained Edwards face-down on the ground for about 12 minutes caused asphyxiation.
Randall, a forensic pathologist who has worked as a coroner and medical examiner in Iowa and several other states, noted that while methamphetamine intoxication and multiple Taser shocks were contributing factors, “… it is my opinion that had Mr. Edwards not been restrained as he was he would not have died when and where he did. It is my further opinion that had the law enforcement officers terminated the restraint, with Mr. Edwards being placed either supine or on his side, at any point prior to his becoming unresponsive, he most likely would have lived.”
Randall reviewed a variety of documents, including autopsy and toxicology reports, as well as footage from Owen’s body camera captured the morning of the incident, beginning with his response just after 7 a.m. to a call about people fighting in an upstairs apartment at 107 W. Apple St.
One of the reports Randall reviewed was prepared by Dr. Kelly Kruse, associate Iowa state medical examiner, who last fall concluded that cardiac arrest during restraint caused Edwards’ death and that multiple illegal drugs were present in Edwards’ system.
Experts customarily are paid for their analysis and reports, and, as part of the expert designation, Edwards’ family’s attorneys disclosed Randall had received $1,800 for his work to date.
A second expert, a specialist in police practices and use of force, questioned whether probable cause for an arrest existed and suggested police could have issued a written citation rather than trying to take a non-combative Edwards into custody.
William Harmening, a former police academy instructor in Illinois, also viewed the documents and video, zeroing in on two questions in summarizing his analysis of police practices and use of force.
The first is whether officers had sufficient probable cause for arrest. A jury will ultimately decide that, Harmening said, but from a police training standpoint, he does not believe probable cause existed.
He noted Owens and Schroeder did not inspect the apartment where the alleged fight took place to look for evidence and did not get a description of the physical altercation or inspect Edwards or the other party, a relative, for injuries or wounds, among other things.
“They had cause to conduct an investigation and detain him but not for an arrest,” he wrote, adding he believes Edwards did not pose enough threat to warrant the use of handcuffs.
At least twice, the relative said he wanted Edwards removed from the scene, Harmening noted, adding that Owen repeatedly made comments obviously intended to convince the relative to sign a complaint. While he told the relative it was his call, Owen added, “Personally, I’d rather see the (expletive) go back to jail.”
Maquoketa Police Department policy allows officers to issue a citation to a misdemeanor offender without making a custodial arrest, Harmening said. Edwards was also calm and non-combative in his exchange with the officer, said Harmening, who received $2,850 for his work.
A review of Owen’s video footage by the Sentinel-Press showed that while Edwards verbally resisted the arrest, he remained physically passive but non-compliant with police instructions. Owen ordered Edwards to lie on the ground multiple times. When Edwards did not comply, Owen shot his Taser at Edwards. After being hit with the Taser, Edwards began to run, eventually falling to the ground while the officers pursued and restrained him.
The three law enforcement officers, the city and the county have referred all questions to their attorneys.
The city, Zeimet and Owen are represented by Terry Abernathy and Bradley Kaspar of Pickens, Barnes & Abernathy of Cedar Rapids. The county and Schroeder are represented by Jason Palmer and Benjamin Erickson of Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor & Fairgrave of Des Moines.
Abernathy declined to comment by email.
Neither Palmer nor Erickson responded.
The case is scheduled to go to trial in Cedar Rapids April 5, 2021, O’Brien said.
