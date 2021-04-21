The Bellevue Comet Athletic Boosters will host an ATV Fun Run on Saturday April 24, with registration from 11 a.m, to noon at Bubba’s in La Motte, where the ride will start and end at 6 p.m. Side by sides and all other vehicles are also welcome to join in the ride. Cost is $10 per person.

For questions or more information, call Carrie at 563-599-7639 or Heather at 563-590-2985.